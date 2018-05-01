Poway Teen's Killing Is a Mystery 51 Years Later

Nikki Benedict, 14, was stabbed to death by an unknown suspect on May 1, 1967, in Poway. To this day, the teenager's murder remains unsolved.

Nikki Benedict was last seen walking home from a friend's house on May 1, 1967. Fifty-one years later, we still don't know who stabbed her and left her to die in a field.

Benedict's family and San Diego County CrimeStoppers are asking the public to help solve this cold case.

Benedict, 14, was stabbed in the neck and chest when she was found on a dirt trail along Poway Road, according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.

An 11-year-old boy discovered Benedict lying on the path, critically injured and ran to tell his father who owned a market nearby.

Vigil Held for Victim in Cold Case

On Thursday, a candlelight vigil was held to remember Nikki Benedict on what would have been her 61st birthday. She was murdered in Poway in 1967. NBC 7’s Vanessa Herrera reports. (Published Thursday, March 13, 2014)

Deputies and emergency crews responded to the scene.

Benedict was taken to Palomar Medical Center but she was pronounced dead upon arrival.

According to investigators, the scene showed evidence of a struggle near the location where the teenager was found. Despite an extensive investigation, officials said detectives were never able to determine a motive for the killing or identify any viable suspects.

To this day – more than decades later – Benedict’s slaying remains unsolved.

Detectives re-opened Benedict’s case in the 1990s and ran DNA tests. However, the tests turned up no answers.

Anyone with information on this cold case can contact the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Unit at (858) 974-2321. Anonymous tips can also be called into Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477 or submitted via this online tip form.

Benedict's family has kept her memory alive through a memorial photo album on Facebook, which can be seen here.