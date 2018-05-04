1,900-Plus Pounds of Marijuana Found in Jacuzzi Shipment at Otay Mesa Border Crossing

More than 1,900 pounds of marijuana hidden in a shipment of Jacuzzis were seized at the Otay Mesa Cargo Port of Entry this week, the U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) announced Friday.

The drugs were seized around 10:35 a.m. Wednesday from a truck carrying a manifested shipment of "Jacuzzi spas," according to the CBP. Agents conducting the inspection noticed some discrepancies with the shipment and referred the truck for additional inspections.

During one of the inspections, a drug-sniffing dog alerted officers to the cargo trailer. When CBP officers opened the trailer, they found 80 packages laying on top of the Jacuzzi spas. The packages contained around 1,900 pounds of marijuana with a street value of around $1.1 million, according to the CBP.

“CBP officers not only enforce typical import and export laws,” Otay Mesa Cargo Port Director Rosa Hernandez said. “CBP officers are also dedicated to thoroughly inspecting cargo to keep narcotics from reaching our communities.”

CBP officers seized the truck, its cargo and the drugs. The driver, a Mexican national, had his business travel visas revoked and turned over to Homeland Security Investigation.