19-Year-Old Killed in San Marcos Rollover Crash

A 19-year-old man was killed in a rollover crash Monday evening in San Marcos, according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.

At 6:40 p.m., deputies responded to a call of a single-vehicle rollover on Schoolhouse Way, just east of Elfin Forest Road. Authorities believe the white Chevy truck involved in the crash was traveling at an unsafe rate of speed, causing the driver to lose control of the vehicle.

The truck struck a curb and went down an embankment, where it overturned.

The driver of the vehicle, who was only identified as a 19-year-old man, died at the scene. There were no other passengers in the truck at the time.

It is unclear if drugs or alcohol were factors in the crash. The investigation is ongoing from the San Marcos Traffic Division.