san marcos

19-Year-Old Killed in San Marcos Rollover Crash

By Karla Rendon-Alvarez

police car siren
Shutterstock

A 19-year-old man was killed in a rollover crash Monday evening in San Marcos, according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.

At 6:40 p.m., deputies responded to a call of a single-vehicle rollover on Schoolhouse Way, just east of Elfin Forest Road. Authorities believe the white Chevy truck involved in the crash was traveling at an unsafe rate of speed, causing the driver to lose control of the vehicle.

The truck struck a curb and went down an embankment, where it overturned.

Local

San Diego County Jun 27

Latest Coronavirus Impacts: County Making Progress on Case Rate, Community Outbreaks

Perseid 22 mins ago

Perseid Meteor Shower Will Peak This Week — Here's How to Watch

The driver of the vehicle, who was only identified as a 19-year-old man, died at the scene. There were no other passengers in the truck at the time.

It is unclear if drugs or alcohol were factors in the crash. The investigation is ongoing from the San Marcos Traffic Division.

This article tagged under:

san marcosSan Diego County Sheriff's Departmentfatalrollover crashschoolhouse way
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Military Politically Speaking Local Business Spotlight SportsWrap California U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Investigations Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us