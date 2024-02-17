19-year-old killed in fiery San Pasqual Valley crash identified

The 19-year-old man who was killed in a fiery two-car crash in San Pasqual Valley last month has been identified by the San Diego County Medical Examiner's Office.

Jacob Ambriz of Escondido was driving a Pontiac sedan eastbound within the 13500 block of San Pasqual Road on Jan. 21 when he swerved into the westbound lane and collided with a Chevrolet sedan at around 1:35 p.m., according to the San Diego Police Department.

Video shows that both vehicles caught on fire and were charred from the crash.

Ambriz died at the scene, SDPD said.

A 19-year-old driver is dead and two others are in the hospital after two cars crashed along San Pasqual Road. NBC 7's Jeanette Quezada reports on Jan. 21, 2024.

The cause of death for the teenager was multiple blunt force injuries of the head, torso and limbs, the medical examiner's office said in its news release. His manner of death has been deemed an accident.

Officials said Ambriz' next of kin had been notified.

The people in the Chevrolet sedan, a 79-year-old man and an 80-year-old woman, were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries following the crash.

There were no contributing conditions, according to the medical examiner's office.