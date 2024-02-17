San Pasqual Valley

19-year-old killed in fiery San Pasqual Valley crash identified

The cause of death for the teenager was multiple blunt force injuries of the head, torso and limbs, the San Diego County Medical Examiner's Office said in its news release

By Danielle Smith

The 19-year-old man who was killed in a fiery two-car crash in San Pasqual Valley last month has been identified by the San Diego County Medical Examiner's Office.

Jacob Ambriz of Escondido was driving a Pontiac sedan eastbound within the 13500 block of San Pasqual Road on Jan. 21 when he swerved into the westbound lane and collided with a Chevrolet sedan at around 1:35 p.m., according to the San Diego Police Department.

Video shows that both vehicles caught on fire and were charred from the crash.

Ambriz died at the scene, SDPD said.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

A 19-year-old driver is dead and two others are in the hospital after two cars crashed along San Pasqual Road. NBC 7's Jeanette Quezada reports on Jan. 21, 2024.

The cause of death for the teenager was multiple blunt force injuries of the head, torso and limbs, the medical examiner's office said in its news release. His manner of death has been deemed an accident.

Officials said Ambriz' next of kin had been notified.

Local

Things to Do in San Diego Feb 15

Things to do this weekend in San Diego: Chinese New Year Festival, Jason Mraz and more

Feb 15

El Cajon police forced their way inside woman's apartment without a warrant

The people in the Chevrolet sedan, a 79-year-old man and an 80-year-old woman, were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries following the crash.

There were no contributing conditions, according to the medical examiner's office.

This article tagged under:

San Pasqual Valley
Local In Your Neighborhood Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Responds NBC 7 Community Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Weather Investigations Submit a tip California SportsWrap San Diego Padres U.S. & World Videos Entertainment In Your Neighborhood California Live Worth The Trip
About Us Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us