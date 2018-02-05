A young man died soon after striking a tree in Chula Vista over the weekend, the San Diego County Medical Examiner confirmed Monday.

Chula Vista police said 19-year-old Josiah Noe Lopez lost control of his car and crashed near Rocking Horse Drive and Proctor Valley Road on Saturday. Police received a 9-1-1 call reporting the crash shortly after.

Paramedics found Lopez alert and complaining about shortness of breath, according to the Medical Examiner. When they arrived at Scripps Mercy hospital, he was having difficulty breathing.

Officials said his condition deteriorated, as bilateral chest tubes were placed. He was intubated and an EKG showed that he was suffering from a wide, complex arrhythmia.

Lopez underwent medical procedures and received multiple blood transfusions. Officials said that despite aggressive efforts to resuscitate him, he was pronounced dead.

According to the Medical Examiner, his death was due to blunt force injury of the torso. No further information is available.