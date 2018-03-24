19 Arrested in San Diego Sheriff's Warrant Sweep - NBC 7 San Diego
19 Arrested in San Diego Sheriff's Warrant Sweep

By Alexander Nguyen

Published 24 minutes ago

    San Diego County Sheriff's Department sign

    Nineteen people were arrested in a warrant sweep conducted by the San Diego Sheriff's Department on Saturday, the agency announced.

    The sweep was conducted between 6 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. in the city of San Diego, San Diego sheriff's Sgt. Bill Dunford said.

    "The focus of the operation was on the apprehension of suspects with outstanding warrants regardless of charge or bail amount," he said.

    A total of 20 warrants were cleared Saturday, Dunford said.

    The department has increased its efforts to apprehend people with outstanding warrants and will continue to do so, he said.

    People with outstanding warrants were encouraged to turn themselves in between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday at any San Diego sheriff's court facilities.

