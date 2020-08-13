torrey pines

1,800-Gallon Sewage Spill Forces Closure of Stretch of Torrey Pines State Beach

It was unclear how long the closure would last, but DEH said signs would not be removed until testing reveals the ocean water is again safe for recreational use

By Christina Bravo

Torrey-Pines-State-Beach-2018
NBC 7

The San Diego County Department of Environmental Health (DEH) warned beachgoers to avoid swimming in the waters off a small stretch of Torrey Pines State Beach due to a spill that sent 1,800 gallons of sewage into a storm drain nearby.

The DEH on Wednesday closed a stretch of Torrey Pines State Beach from Carmel Valley Road to the beach's northern boundary due to the reported sewage spill, which the agency said was contained but could impact the water's quality.

It was not immediately clear what caused the sewage spill.

Signs were posted along the stretch of beach warning swimmers, surfers and the like of the water contact closure. It was unclear how long the closure would last, but DEH said signs would not be removed until testing reveals the ocean water is again safe for recreational use.

If the closure lasts until Friday, it will eliminate a small portion of San Diego's beaches during what is expected to be a scorching weekend. An Excessive Heat Warning goes into effect for the weekend on Friday.

