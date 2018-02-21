18 More Flu-Related Deaths Reported in San Diego County

It may seem simple, but you may not be properly washing your hands. Follow these simple steps to keep your hands clean.

Eighteen more flu-related deaths have been reported in San Diego County, bringing this season’s total to 269, health officials said Wednesday.

The San Diego County Health and Human Services Agency (HHSA) said locals who have died from influenza this season range in age from 1 to 101. Thirty-four of those deaths were people under 65 years old.

For comparison, at this same time last season, there had been 49 flu-related deaths in San Diego County. The number of fatalities this flu season is the highest it's ever been for the county since officials began tracking flu-related deaths approximately 20 years ago.

For the week ending on Feb. 17, the HHSA said there were 721 lab-confirmed influenza cases, down from 973 the week before. Once again, influenza-like illness was reported in 5 percent of all emergency department visits.

Flu Deaths Continue to Increase

NBC 7's Melissa Adan reports on the continued spread of the influenza in San Diego. (Published Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2018)

County public health officer Wilma Wooten M.D., M.P.H., said the predominant strain circulating in San Diego County and across the U.S. this season is influenza H3N2, which most severely impacts elderly and infant patients. There has also been a surge in influenza B cases over the past couple of weeks.

Wooten said flu season can last through April or later, so it’s not too late to get vaccinated and take other preventive measures to avoid getting sick.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that everyone 6 months and older get vaccinated. For a list of where you can get the flu vaccine in San Diego, visit this website or call 211.

The HHSA said one can also avoid getting sick by washing hands thoroughly and often. Also, clean commonly touched surfaces and stay away from sick people. If you are feeling sick, stay home and avoid contact with others.