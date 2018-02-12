Eighteen cars were spray painted with vulgar graffiti at an apartment complex in Oceanside early Monday.

The Oceanside Police Department (OPD) confirmed there is an active investigation underway. Security discovered the vandalized vehicles around 3:22 a.m. at the Rancho Del Oro apartment complex that continued a block down Craven Road.

One woman, Daisy Ellis, told NBC 7 her husband's company truck had been hit.

"They had spray-painted some unnecessary words on the back of his company vehicle," Ellis said. "I was like oh my goodness, really this just happened."



Police said the tagging included squiggly and wavy lines, phallic symbols, attempted drawings of satanic symbols and other derogatory words.

The vandals did not appear to target any specific victims. Police said the spray paint was carried out indiscriminately.

Some parking structures at the apartment complex were also vandalized. Oceanside police from the Property Crime Units are working to piece together exactly what happened.

If anyone knows more about this case, they can call the Detective Unit at 760-435-4861. No further information is currently available.