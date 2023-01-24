OCEANSIDE

17-Year-Old Hospitalized With Life-Threatening Injuries After Oceanside Fight

A 15-year-old boy who originally left the scene was located by police and detained nearby

By City News Service

A 17-year-old boy was taken by helicopter to a hospital with life-threatening injuries after a 15-year-old boy's vehicle struck the older teen following an alcohol-induced altercation in Oceanside, police said Tuesday.

Just before 11:30 p.m. Monday, the Oceanside Police Department responded to a fight near 1200 North Harbor Drive.

While officers checked the area, an unresponsive boy was found in the parking lot of Pay Lot 10 at the corner of North Pacific Street and North Harbor Drive, according to the OPD.

The 17-year-old appeared to have been hit by a vehicle, according to authorities.

The Oceanside Fire Department rushed to the scene and began life-saving measures, and ultimately the boy was taken to Scripps La Jolla with life-threatening injuries, according to officials.

The suspect, a 15-year-old boy who originally left the scene, was located by police and detained nearby, according to the OPD.

Based on witness statements and physical evidence, it was indicated that both parties were involved in the altercation which alerted officers to the area, according to the department.

Alcohol was a factor in the collision, police reported.

An investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information about the incident is urged to contact OPD's Accident Investigator David Paul at 760-435- 4431.

Copyright CNS - City News Service

This article tagged under:

OCEANSIDESan Diego CountyNorth CountyHit-and-Runfight
