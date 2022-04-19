san marcos

16-Year-Old Stabbed Near San Marcos Park: SDSO

The extent of the teen's injuries is not yet know, officials said

The San Diego County Sheriff's Department logo on the doors of a department office.
NBC 7

A teen was rushed to a North County hospital Tuesday afternoon in San Marcos after they were stabbed, according to the San Diego Sheriff's Department.

The attack took place shortly after 5 p.m. in the 500 block of Rancho Santa Fe Road in San Marcos, an SDSO representative told NBC 7.

The condition of the 16-year-old victim is not known at this time, according to the sheriff's department.

Multiple suspects, who are also believed to be juveniles, left the area near Bradley Park when deputies arrived, investigators said. None were taken into custody at that time, according to officials.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 7 San Diego app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

This article tagged under:

san marcos
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice U.S. & World SportsWrap San Diego Padres Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Investigations California NBCLX Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us