16-Year-Old Girl Fights Off Sexual Assault Suspect in Lincoln Acres Area of National City: SDSO

A good Samaritan intervened to help the victim, authorities said

By City News Service

An image of the man accused of tackling a 16-year-old in an attempt to sexually assault her on Tuesday, July 26, 2022 in National City's Lincoln Acres neighborhood.
San Diego County Crime Stoppers

Investigators are seeking the public's help in finding a sexual assault suspect Wednesday after a teenage girl was attacked in Lincoln Acres.

Around 3 p.m. Tuesday, a 16-year-old girl walking down Prospect Avenue was allegedly tackled to the ground by an 18-year-old suspect on Prospect Avenue near Sweetwater Road, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.

"She was able to fight him off and run away," according to Lt. Kevin Ralph. "The victim says the suspect caught up to her, tackled her again and tried to sexually assault her."

A good Samaritan intervened, causing the suspect to runaway -- taking the victim's cellphone with him.

The female victim was not hurt in the incident.

The suspect was described as a 5-foot-11, 180-pound, Hispanic man with medium-length curly hair. He was last seen in a tan shirt with a ripped neckline and khaki pants.

The investigation is being conducted by the San Diego County Sheriff's Department's Sexual Assault Unit.

