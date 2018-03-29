Vista Gang Member Sentenced to 16-Plus Years for Gun Trafficking

A Vista gang member was sentenced Thursday to more than 16 years in prison for gun trafficking and for being a felon in possession of firearms.

Vista Home Boy gang member Noe Lugo, aka No-No, was sentenced by District Judge John A. Houston to 200 months in federal prison following his conviction on Dec. 1, 2017.

According to court documents, Lugo trafficked firearms with children present, sold firearms to other gang members within and outside of his own gang, admitted shooting a rival gang member and made chilling statements about killing law enforcement.

Lugo was arrested late-2016 after a monthslong sting where he sold seven firearms, including an AR-10 rifle, and multiple calibers of ammunition to an FBI informant.

“Noe Lugo operated in the black market where high-powered firearms are illegally exchanged among violent gang members," U.S. Attorney Adam Braverman said. "He was a menace to our communities and a genuine threat to law enforcement.”

Lugo's sentence included enhancements because one of the firearms he sold contained a high-capacity magazine and some of the firearms were stolen, prosecutors said.

Additional time was also added on because Lugo was a convicted felon in possession of firearms, prosecutors said. He was previously convicted of a felony for marijuana trafficking.