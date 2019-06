A small fire was started in Ramona after a driver hit a power pole and knocked out electricity for about 1,500 people.

CHP said the crash happened on the 200 block of Main Street.

Cal Fire Responded and extinguished the fire.

San Diego Gas and Electric said power was expected to be restored at around 1:30 a.m.

No other information was available.

