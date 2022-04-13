coronavirus pandemic

15-Year-Old Girl Dies From COVID-19, Second Death in San Diego County of Someone Under 18 Years Old

Officials said the girl died on Feb. 3, 2022, and had underlying medical conditions and had not been vaccinated

By Brenda Gregorio-Nieto and City News Service

Shutterstock

A 15-year-old girl has died from COVID-19, making her the second person under the age of 18 to die during the pandemic in San Diego County, the County Health and Human Services Agency announced Wednesday.

Officials said the girl died on Feb. 3, 2022. She had underlying medical conditions and had not been vaccinated.

“Pediatric deaths are very tragic and unfortunate. Our condolences go out to the family and friends of this young girl,” said Wilma J. Wooten, M.D., M.P.H., County public health officer. “This unfortunate death reminds us that COVID-19 can impact anyone, regardless of age or gender, and we must do everything to protect ourselves and our loved ones.”

County health officials encourage everyone who is eligible to get vaccinated against COVID-19 to get all the recommended doses.

According to the County's COVID-19 Vaccine Dashboard, 94.2% of those eligible, ages 5 and older, have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

A total of 242 new COVID-19 infections were reported by the county on Wednesday, along with five deaths. The latest data increases the county's cumulative totals to 753,939 infections and 5,229 deaths.

The county's COVID-19 hospitalizations have decreased by seven to 106, according to the latest state data.

The number of those patients in intensive care remained steady at 22 as of Wednesday, while available ICU beds decreased by 10 to 249.

This article tagged under:

coronavirus pandemicSan Diego Countycoronavirus pandemic in san diego countyFatal Pediatric COVID-19 Case
