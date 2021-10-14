15 Year Old Cancer Patient Inspires Local Wiffle Ball Tournament

When 15 year old Josh Kludt experienced leg pain during his freshman baseball season at Scripps Ranch High School he never imagined it would end up being bone cancer.

Several months after the diagnosis and while still fighting for his life, Kludt and his parents are hoping to raise money for other families in a similar situation by playing wiffle ball.

They credit the organization Oncology And Kids or "OAK" with helping them make difficult treatment decisions while also connecting them with other families who give them hope.

Kludt is hoping to raise money for the non profit by holding a wiffle ball tournament on Saturday, October 23rd at Scripps Ranch High School baseball field.

Teams of all ages are welcome to sign up and compete in the tournament which runs from 9 am to 3 pm.

You can learn more about the tournament and sign up here

If wiffle ball isn't your thing, a fundraiser will be held Saturday October 23rd from 3 pm to 7 pm at Harland Brewing Company in Scripps Ranch.

You can learn more about the Harland fundraiser here