15-Year-Old Boy Shot, Killed Near Chicano Park; Assailant Sought

The teen's body was found in a silver car and shell cases were found near the scene, according to SDPD

By Karla Rendon-Alvarez

A 15-year-old boy was shot and killed in a car late Friday night near Chicano Park and police are still searching for those involved.

San Diego Police Department Lt. Andra Brown said authorities received multiple calls of gunshots near area of Chicano Park at about 10 p.m. Upon arrival, officers saw multiple people fleeing the area.

The teenager’s body was discovered in a silver car and investigators found shell cases near the scene. The boy was taken to an area hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

The silver car’s vehicle and another passenger are believed to have fled the scene.

Anyone with information on the homicide is encouraged to contact the San Diego Police Department’s Homicide Unit (619) 531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.

