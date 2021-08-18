15 People Arrested After Panga Boat Lands in La Jolla

About 15 people are in custody after a panga was spotted in the La Jolla area early Wednesday, U.S. Customs and Border Patrol said.

The panga-style vessel was spotted off the coast near the Birdrock neighborhood in La Jolla at around 3:35 a.m., CBP said.

Moments later, CBP agents observed the panga land near Nautilus Street and arrested a total of 15 people--13 men and two women.

Of the 13 men arrested, 12 are Mexican nationals and one is a Guatemalan national. The two women are from El Salvador and Guatemala, CBP said.

The 15 people in custody will be transported to a nearby Border Patrol station for processing.

Pangas are small motorized fishing boats often used for human and drug smuggling from Mexico to the United States.

No other information was available.

