15 Hotel Pool Day Passes for $50 or Less in San Diego County

Summer may be winding down, but the heat in San Diego is not. In the midst of the recent heat wave, you may need a quick and easy way to cool off. One classic solution is taking a quick dive into your local pool. No pool nearby? No problem. We compiled a list of 15 local hotel pools throughout San Diego County that sell day passes for $50 or less.

Manchester Grand Hyatt San Diego: $12

This hotel sells half-day passes from 3 to 8 p.m. starting at $12. The Manchester Grand Hyatt includes family-friendly pools as well as an adult-only pool. There's a full-day pass available for $20 with the same amenities as the half-day. In addition to the pool, the day pass gives access to wifi, basketball and volleyball courts, a fitness center and more. For more information on the day pass, click here.

InterContinental San Diego: $15

This day pass would score you a 4th-floor rooftop pool day. Guests receive access to the fitness center, wifi, an open firepit and a heated pool. For more information on how to get a day pass visit this website.

DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel San Diego - Del Mar: $20

At the Del Mar DoubleTree day pass, guests will receive a cookie and a bottle of water when checking in and then will be escorted over to the pool area. This day pass includes a heated pool, children's pool and wifi. To buy a pass, click here.

Paradise Point Resort & Spa: $20

With this day pass, guests are granted access to five different pools. These pools include an adult-only, lagoon, meadow, main and waterfall. The Paradise Point Resort and Spa has access to 14 miles of bike and walking paths in addition to tennis, basketball and mini-golf activities. Along with the day pass, visitors will be granted a 15% discount on food and non-alcoholic beverages at the resort's restaurants. Click here for more information.

Town and Country San Diego: $20

Town and Country Resort has three outdoor pools, a hot tub, the "twister" waterslide perfect for some family fun, wifi and poolside food and beverage services. For more on poolside upgrades, visit the website here.

The Dana on Mission Bay: $25

This day pass includes access to a bayside infinity pool, a hot tub, a tropical-themed family-friendly pool, ping-pong tables, a fitness center and a 10% discount on food and drinks available at The Dana. For more information on this day-get away click here.

The Lafayette Hotel, Swim Club & Bungalows: $25

The retro vibe at The Lafayette Hotel isn't the only thing you get with a day pass. Guests would also receive poolside food and drink service, wifi, the heated pool and first come first serve seats. Visit the website here for more.

Rancho Bernardo Inn: $25

Rancho Bernardo Inn is a more inland getaway within San Diego County. The day pass gives access to an adult pool, a family pool, a fitness center, wifi and more.

Solamar San Diego: $25

Solamar is located in East Village in the Gaslamp Quarter with a rooftop pool. The day pass includes a reserved lounge chair, wifi, discount parking and access to buy food and drinks from their Upper East Bar. Click here to secure a spot.

Andaz San Diego: $30

Andaz day passes are an experience for guests 21 and up. With this, you get access to a rooftop pool in Downtown San Diego, food and drink service from their rooftop restaurant and wifi. For more information on the rooftop views click here.

Blue Sea Beach Hotel: $30

The Blue Sea Beach Hotel is located right on Pacific Beach with the pool looking directly out to the ocean. With a day pass you'd get access to the heated pool, first come first serve lounge chairs, a hot tub, beach access and more.

DoubleTree by Hilton San Diego - Hotel Circle: $30

The Hotel Circle DoubleTree has a heated pool, wifi, parking and snacks for purchase. This pool is surrounded by palm trees and other greenery giving it a very relaxing jungle feel. For more information, visit the website here.

Hyatt Regency La Jolla at Aventine: $30

The Hyatt Regency La Jolla gives access to an outdoor heated pool, a whirlpool hot tub, poolside service for drinks and food from their restaurant, a fitness center, fire pits and more. Visit the website here to see the full setup as well as additional upgrades from the baseline day pass, such as a cabana.

Hyatt Regency Mission Bay Spa & Marina: $40

The Hyatt Regency Mission Bay has three waterslides and three outdoor heated pools. With the purchase of a day pass guests would also receive a 20% discount on rentals from the Mission Bay Sportscenter for all things watersports, including stand-up paddleboards, kayaks, jet skis and more. An important note, if you're planning on bringing the whole family, there is a height requirement of 42" for the two big waterslides, but the smaller one has no height requirement. For more information on booking a day pass, click here.

La Valencia Hotel: $50

This is the biggest "splurge" on the list. Located in La Jolla the pink-themed hotel has a heated pool, hot tub, lounge chairs that are first come first serve, wifi and poolside service for food and drinks. The Mediterranean-inspired La Valencia looks right out to the ocean and allows access to the beach. For more information on their day passes, click here.

Note: All of the prices are subject to change due to demand for a spot on any given day due to the third-party Resort Pass that the day passes are sold on.