15 Employees at Rock Church Test Positive for COVID-19

Fifteen employees at the Rock Church have tested positive for COVID-19. The cases have been reported across all five physical church locations, the rock said Sunday.

"We have recently learned that some of our Rock Church employees have tested positive for COVID-19. We are working with and helping these members of our Rock staff get the care and help they need," the rock said in a statement.

The church said some of their locations and teams are directly affected and are in self-quarantine.

In-person Sunday services will be limited to the Point Loma and microsite locations on May 16 and May 23.

The rock said its facilities undergo a thorough cleaning and disinfection multiple times throughout the week, in accordance with the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and Prevention’s Environmental Cleaning and Disinfection Recommendations.

Masks are encouraged to use upon entering the facilities and while in common areas. Masks are optional once you're in your seat and although they encourage social distancing, it's not enforced, the rock said.

The Rock Church location in Point Loma reopened its doors, after 13 months, in April.