A teenage boy was wounded and a woman injured during a shooting in Paradise Hills on Saturday afternoon, police said.

Two men were shooting at each other around shortly before 5:30 p.m. in the 2300 block of Reo Drive near La Palapa Market, San Diego police Officer Robert Heims said.

During the shooting, a 15-year-old boy was hit in the thigh by a bullet and a 48-year-old woman was struck in the leg with shrapnel, he said.

Both were transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers do not have a description of the suspects or which way they fled. Both suspects are on the loose, Heims said.

Detectives from the San Diego Police Southeastern Division are investigating. Anyone with information about the shooting was urged to call SDPD or Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at (888) 580-8477.