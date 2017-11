A 15-month-old baby who was abducted by his father and taken to Mexico was surrendered at the Otay Mesa port of entry Sunday evening.

The baby, at the center of an Amber Alert out of Los Angeles County, was allegedly abducted by Carlos Ivan Reyna Lara, 35, in Boyle Heights, near downtown LA, on Nov. 15.

The boy will be placed in protective custody.

Authorities believe Lara is still in Mexico and has not been arrested.