Power Restored to 15,500 Customers in Point Loma

San Diego Gas and Electric (SDG&E) has restored power to more than 15,000 customers in the Point Loma area.

SDG&E said 15,500 customers were without power following an equipment malfunction at the Point Loma substation at around 4 p.m. The utility confirmed power had been restored to all customers at 5:45 p.m.

Crews were investigating what led to the malfunction.

The outage also affected the San Diego International Airport and SeaWorld.

The airport tweeted at around 4:45 p.m. that the outage was impacting Terminal 2 and the Rental Car Center.

San Diego Port Authority spokesperson Rebecca Bloomfield confirmed at around 5 p.m. that power was restored to the affected areas.

Officials at SeaWorld said that the west side of the park lost power for about 30 minutes before it was restored at around 4:30 p.m. The park said no guests or animals were impacted by the outage.

No other information was available.

