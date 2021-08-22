Bike the Bay

14th Annual Bike the Bay Returns This Weekend

Last year, Bike the Bay was held virtually due to the pandemic, but this year the event was able to be held in person

By Brenda Gregorio-Nieto

NBC Universal, Inc.

Hundreds of cyclists got the rare opportunity to roll across the Coronado Bay Bridge on Sunday for the 14th annual Bike the Bay.

Last year, Bike the Bay was held virtually due to the pandemic, but this year the event was able to be held in person.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

It's a 25-mile ride that gives riders the opportunity to go over the Coronado Bay bridge and bike through San Diego, National City, Imperial Beach, and Chula Vista.

"Well it's great to see people out and about again, returning back to somewhat normalcy as long as we can, depending on how this variant goes, but for now we are enjoying life and the comradery and being in San Diego," said one participant.

Following the ride, participants were able to celebrate their finish at the Embarcadero Marina Park.

The annual event was open to families and people of all ages. The event is hosted to support San Diego County Bicycle Coalition's programming and advocacy efforts.

According to the organizers, 2,400 bicyclists registered for the event.

Local

San Diego County Aug 11

Latest Coronavirus Impacts: CA to Require Proof of Vaccine or Negative COVID-19 Test for Indoor Events

MLB 14 hours ago

Padres, Down to Their Final Out, Walk Off With a Win Over the Phillies

For more details on the event, click here.

This article tagged under:

Bike the BayBikeCoronado Bay Bridge
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice U.S. & World SportsWrap San Diego Padres Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Investigations California NBCLX Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us