14th Annual Bike the Bay Returns This Weekend

Hundreds of cyclists got the rare opportunity to roll across the Coronado Bay Bridge on Sunday for the 14th annual Bike the Bay.

Last year, Bike the Bay was held virtually due to the pandemic, but this year the event was able to be held in person.

It's a 25-mile ride that gives riders the opportunity to go over the Coronado Bay bridge and bike through San Diego, National City, Imperial Beach, and Chula Vista.

"Well it's great to see people out and about again, returning back to somewhat normalcy as long as we can, depending on how this variant goes, but for now we are enjoying life and the comradery and being in San Diego," said one participant.

Following the ride, participants were able to celebrate their finish at the Embarcadero Marina Park.

The annual event was open to families and people of all ages. The event is hosted to support San Diego County Bicycle Coalition's programming and advocacy efforts.

According to the organizers, 2,400 bicyclists registered for the event.

