$142M in Emergency COVID-19 Funding for Local Higher Education, Half Req’d for Students

Colleges and universities in San Diego County will receive a combined $142 million in emergency funding from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, which Congress passed on March 27.

Half of that, about $71 million, will be allocated to students in the form of emergency cash assistance grants to help pay for housing, food and other basic essentials, Congresswoman Susan Davis said Monday.

“Students working and planning toward their future have had their lives upended like millions of other Americans because of the coronavirus pandemic,” Davis said. “We must support these students and the institutions as they weather this crisis.”

Students should contact their institutions for more information about how they can apply for an emergency grant.

Here's a breakdown of how much money each local institution will receive, according to the Department of Education.

Institution Total Allocation Min. Allocation of Emergency Financial Aid Grants to Students UC San Diego $34,889,769 $17,444,885 San Diego State $29,394,934 $14,697,467 CSU San Marcos $15,963,036 $7,981,518 Univ. of San Diego $4,426,552 $2,213,276 Miramar College $3,235,898 $1,617,949 Mesa College $5,911,519 $2,955,760 City College $4,592,301 $2,296,151 Grossmont College $7,141,562 $3,570,781 Southwestern Community College $9,253,264 $4,626,632 Palomar College $7,702,862 $3,851,431 Culinary Institute $70,731 $35,366 San Diego Christian College $421,905 $210,953 Platt College - San Diego $187,377 $93,689 Design Institute of San Diego $149,639 $74,820 California College San Diego $2,281,144 $1,140,572 Associated Barber College of San Diego $199,340 $99,670 National University $4,563,497 $2,281,749 Point Loma Nazarene $2,913,693 $1,456,847 MiraCosta College $5,511,006 $2,755,503 Cuyamaca College $2,918,721 $1,459,361 California Western School of Law $196,710 $98,355 Alliant International Univ. $679,282 $339,641 Thomas Jefferson School of Law $116,684 $58,342 TOTAL $142,721,426 $71,360,718

In total, the CARES Act provides about $14 billion in emergency higher education relief funding to help students and institutions during the COVID-19 pandemic, Davis said.

On Sunday, the Department of Education announced the first $6 billion of that funding will be immediately sent to institutions so they can begin providing grants to struggling students, Davis added.

For a list of every institution across the country receiving money, click here.