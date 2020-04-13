$142M in Emergency COVID-19 Funding for Local Higher Education, Half Req’d for Students

Colleges and universities in San Diego County will receive a combined $142 million in emergency funding from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, which Congress passed on March 27.
Half of that, about $71 million, will be allocated to students in the form of emergency cash assistance grants to help pay for housing, food and other basic essentials, Congresswoman Susan Davis said Monday.
“Students working and planning toward their future have had their lives upended like millions of other Americans because of the coronavirus pandemic,” Davis said. “We must support these students and the institutions as they weather this crisis.”
Students should contact their institutions for more information about how they can apply for an emergency grant.
Here's a breakdown of how much money each local institution will receive, according to the Department of Education.
|Institution
|Total Allocation
|Min. Allocation of Emergency Financial Aid Grants to Students
|UC San Diego
|$34,889,769
|$17,444,885
|San Diego State
|$29,394,934
|$14,697,467
|CSU San Marcos
|$15,963,036
|$7,981,518
|Univ. of San Diego
|$4,426,552
|$2,213,276
|Miramar College
|$3,235,898
|$1,617,949
|Mesa College
|$5,911,519
|$2,955,760
|City College
|$4,592,301
|$2,296,151
|Grossmont College
|$7,141,562
|$3,570,781
|Southwestern Community College
|$9,253,264
|$4,626,632
|Palomar College
|$7,702,862
|$3,851,431
|Culinary Institute
|$70,731
|$35,366
|San Diego Christian College
|$421,905
|$210,953
|Platt College - San Diego
|$187,377
|$93,689
|Design Institute of San Diego
|$149,639
|$74,820
|California College San Diego
|$2,281,144
|$1,140,572
|Associated Barber College of San Diego
|$199,340
|$99,670
|National University
|$4,563,497
|$2,281,749
|Point Loma Nazarene
|$2,913,693
|$1,456,847
|MiraCosta College
|$5,511,006
|$2,755,503
|Cuyamaca College
|$2,918,721
|$1,459,361
|California Western School of Law
|$196,710
|$98,355
|Alliant International Univ.
|$679,282
|$339,641
|Thomas Jefferson School of Law
|$116,684
|$58,342
|TOTAL
|$142,721,426
|$71,360,718
In total, the CARES Act provides about $14 billion in emergency higher education relief funding to help students and institutions during the COVID-19 pandemic, Davis said.
On Sunday, the Department of Education announced the first $6 billion of that funding will be immediately sent to institutions so they can begin providing grants to struggling students, Davis added.
For a list of every institution across the country receiving money, click here.