$140M UC San Diego Health Outpatient Pavilion to Debut

On March 12, UC San Diego Health will open the Koman Family Outpatient Pavilion, sporting specialty services for breast, urology, sports medicine and spine care.

“The Koman Family Outpatient Pavilion allows us to offer a comfortable and convenient experience for patients who need same-day care,” said CEO Patty Maysent. “The pavilion also allows us to welcome more patients from across the region into UC San Diego Health, patients who require the unique care and capabilities of academic specialists.”

The 156,000-square-foot facility includes eight surgery suites, basic and advanced imaging, physical therapy and pain management plus infusion and apheresis services.

Physical therapy patients can access indoor and outdoor spaces for rehabilitation and training, including technology like infrared camera for real-time movement analysis, as well as a specialized treadmill and force plate to analyze gait, foot placement and weight distribution.

Surgeons will carry out a range of procedures, such as minimally invasive orthopedic surgery for hand, sports and foot injuries as well as advanced procedures for urinary stones, bladder cancer, breast reconstruction and cosmetic surgery.

In addition, the pavilion will also house the Sanford Stem Cell Clinical Center, designed to turn stem cell research into therapies for patients with degenerative diseases.

Construction on the $140 million pavilion kicked off November 2015. It’s named in honor of cancer research advocates Bill and Amy Koman — who, among other things, founded Padres Pedal the Cause, an annual cycling event that raises millions of dollars for collaborative cancer research.

The pavilion is located at 9400 Campus Point Drive, between Moores Cancer Center and Jacobs Medical Center.