missing person

14-Year-Old With Memory Loss Missing Following Trip to SeaWorld: SDPD

Police said the boy is considered at-risk because he has short-term memory loss and would not know how to get back to his home or last location.

By City News Service

An undated image of Angel Rodas-Ramirez.
San Diego Police Department

San Diego police searched Monday for a 14-year-old at-risk boy who disappeared while at SeaWorld with his high school band.

Angel Rodas-Ramirez was last seen Sunday at 5 p.m. when the students were allowed to go into the park for free time, according to San Diego police.

Rodas-Ramirez took his clothing but left his cell phone behind, police said. He is considered at-risk because he has short-term memory loss and would not know how to get back to his home or last location.

Rodas-Ramirez is described as Hispanic, 5 feet, 5 inches tall, 150 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes, and was last seen wearing black pants and a white T-shirt with a Valley Center High School logo on the front.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

Anyone with information was urged to call the San Diego Police Department's main number at (619) 531-2000 or SDPD Northern Juvenile Services at (858) 552-1711.

Copyright CNS - City News Service

This article tagged under:

missing personSan DiegoSan Diego Police DepartmentmissingSEAWORLD
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice U.S. & World SportsWrap San Diego Padres Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Investigations Submit a tip California Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
About Us Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us