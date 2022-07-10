14-Year-Old Boy Shot Dead in South Normal Heights

A 14-year-old boy is dead after a group of males approached the boy and one fired at him in the Normal Heights neighborhood on Sunday, according to San Diego Police Department.

Paramedics arrived to Polk Avenue and 37th Street to perform CPR, but the boy did not live. The incident occurred around 1:30 p.m. in a residential neighborhood with families and kids. The group of males were described as Hispanic, according to police.

Neighbors told NBC 7's Jackie Crea that violence has started to pick up in the Normal Heights area. Many neighbors did not feel comfortable speaking to NBC 7 about the incident.

This is a developing story. Keep checking back for more updates.