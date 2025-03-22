14 arrested in Vista for violating encampment ban

Fourteen people suspected of violating a homeless encampment ban in Vista were taken into custody, authorities announced Friday.

Deputies from the Vista Sheriff's Station Community Policing and Problem-Solving Unit responded to the 400 block of La Tortuga Drive on Thursday to reports of continuous complaints of an unauthorized encampment and public nuisance, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Office.

Investigators determined after further investigation that one of the alleged violators was arrested on suspicion of a felony warrant for vehicular manslaughter.

``The San Diego County Sheriff's Office remains committed to a balanced approach of outreach and enforcement, working closely with community partners to connect individuals in need with available services while addressing criminal activity that impacts public safety," sheriff's officials said in a statement.

Get top local stories in San Diego delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC San Diego's News Headlines newsletter.

Anyone with additional information regarding the case was urged to call the sheriff's office at 858-868-3200.