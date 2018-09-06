139 Affordable Housing Units Coming to San Ysidro

The affordability will be intact for 55 years due to funding secured through the San Diego Housing Commission. (Published 28 minutes ago)

It's a topic on the minds of many in San Diego County: housing prices that are increasing more and more each year. Now, more affordable housing will soon be coming to the South Bay.

“It’s a tremendous need here in San Ysidro,” said Lisa Cuestas, President and CEO of Casa Familiar, a community development agency. “We’ll be happy to welcome new families in about 18 months.”

The housing will be at 160 West Seaward Avenue in San Ysidro. It is walking distance to the Beyer Boulevard Trolley Station as well as the new San Ysidro public library.

“One of the biggest qualifications to be a family to benefit from this housing is income,” said Cuestas. “Different apartments will have different income bracket requirements.”

One bedroom apartments start in the low $900 range per month. A three bedroom apartment will cost roughly $1,200 a month.

The affordability will be intact for 55 years due to funding secured through the San Diego Housing Commission.

The projected date of completion is November of 2019.

Applications will be accepted in six to eight months. It will be a raffle due to the high volume of people expected to apply.

"It's part of a San Ysidro that is thriving," said Cuestas. "It's right in the heart of the community."

Anyone who is interested can call Casa Familiar for more information at (619) 428-1115.