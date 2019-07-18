135,000 Plus Pour Into First Day of Comic-Con

The 50th anniversary of San Diego Comic-Con is here, and the pop culture giant opens the convention with a full lineup of stars, panels, and experiences. NBC 7's Danica McAdam has the full scoop on what occurred on the first day. (Published 20 minutes ago)

The first day of Comic-Con 2019 unleashed on downtown San Diego with an estimated 135,000 people from all over the world.

Lines stretched for hours as hardcore fans waited for special action figures and exclusive merchandise.

“We are from Australia, it was a 15-hour flight,” said husband and wife Jacqui and Tim Moore. “This is better than any con in Australia. We plan our holiday around this.”

The Moores spent $99 on one exclusive purchase.

Patrick Gealogo has been attending San Diego Comic-Con since 1992. He drove from Eagle Rock to spend $150 on a 35th anniversary Ghostbusters/Transformers Proton pack, plus he also bought a classic Boba Fett action figure.

There was non-stop picture taking along 5th Avenue as people walked into the convention center. The It clown kindly took pictures with curious children, and Gardens of the Galaxy characters interviewed each other for a pop-up studio along the road. Restaurants themed their locations with movie titles, games, and characters, even some of the menus were altered to draw in Comic-Con fans.