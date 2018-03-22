13-Year-Old Escondido Girl With Cancer Finds Prom Date

"I'm just really happy and excited," the teen said Thursday. (Published 48 minutes ago)

Ariana Gonzalez Campos, 13, of Escondido, is excited. Next month, she gets to go to prom at the San Diego Natural History Museum.

"I'm just happy," said Campos. "It's Star Wars theme, I think, so a lot of people will like it."

Campos has Stage III Hodgkin's Lymphoma and is getting chemotherapy treatments. This week she started losing her hair and had to shave the rest off.

The prom is put on through the organization "Friends of Scott" for those with cancer. It's the 12th year the group has put on a prom event.

The foundation helps children with cancer and their families get the emotional and financial support they need to cope with the disease.

When Campos didn't have a date to the dance, her godmother got on Facebook. She posted asking her friends to help find a nice boy for Campos.

Friends came through with a perfect match. Campos will be going to the prom with a 13-year-old boy on a blind date. This will be her first date ever.

"I'm most excited for the kid I'm going to meet. He just seems like a really nice kid," said Campos smiling. "He's athletic, I did sports last year, and he's smart."

Campos said she has not picked out her dress yet but will go shopping for something red, because her mother says she looks best in that color.

"I'm feeling nervous because I'm socially awkard sometimes," said Campos. "But I'm going to try to act natural."

The prom will take place on April 13.