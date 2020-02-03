Power Outage Affects 1,500-Plus in Kearny Mesa, Tierrasanta, Mission Valley

A power outage Monday evening left more than 1,200 people without power in the communities of Kearny mesa, Tierrasanta and Mission Valley.

San Diego Gas & Electric reported 1,568 customers were affected as of 5:40 p.m. The utility was investigating the cause and said power could be restored by 1:30 a.m.

Lights at a Vons grocery store weren't back on until around 6:20 p.m. Customers were let back into the store shortly after.

At 6:30 p.m., SDG&E reported only 33 customers were still without power.

