12-Year-Old San Diego Boy Struck By Stray Bullet on Thanksgiving Laid to Rest

Twelve-year-old Angel Domingo Gaspar Gallegos, who was shot on Thanksgiving evening by a stray bullet and then later died in the hospital, was laid to rest on Tuesday.

It was a difficult and emotional day as family, friends and community members gathered to honor Angel's life at Our Lady of Angels church, in Sherman Heights.

"He was an angel that walked with us for 12 years," said Maria Gaspar Casillas, Angel's aunt.

Casillas said her nephew was killed by a stray bullet while sitting with his cousins during their holiday gathering. A police investigation is still underway to determine who pulled the trigger that struck Angel.

"He was playing video games, sitting, you know — his other 10 cousins were around him, and it could’ve been anyone," Casillas said. "It could’ve."

San Diego police said the 12-year-old was in the backyard at a family gathering for Thanksgiving when he was struck by a single bullet that came from the east side of the home.

Outside of church, Casillas shared how she has forgiven the person responsible for her nephew’s death.

"I forgive you," Casillas said. "You're not going to be able to give us what you took from us, but just know that there is going to be justice. There’s going to be justice."

Angel attended Parkway Middle School, where he played flag football. He was described as a helpful older brother who enjoyed taking care of his two younger siblings and going camping with his father.

"He's been his mom's rock since his sister's passing," Casillas said in reference to her niece who died as an infant. "He was kind of a gift to her to help her navigate, you know, the loss of her first child."

Angel was buried at Greenwood Memorial Park on Tuesday.

On Wednesday, the family plans to work with the non-profit Mothers With a Message to canvas their neighborhood in Skyline in the hopes of finding information that leads to the person responsible for Angel's death.

San Diego police have not made any arrests in the case, nor have they shared any information about potential suspects.