border patrol

12 Injured in Rollover Crash in East San Diego County, Border Patrol Responding

At least one vehicle crashed on westbound Interstate 8 near Buckman Springs Road

By Rafael Avitabile

NBC 7

Border Patrol agents and Cal Fire medics are responding to rollover crash in East San Diego County that left at least 12 people injured.

At least one vehicle crashed on westbound Interstate 8 near Buckman Springs Road, according to Cal Fire spokesperson Frank Lococo.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Caltrans said all westbound lanes were blocked at the crash site.

Twelve or more passengers were injured, including two who suffered major injuries, Lococo said. A helicopter and six ambulances were sent to the scene to assist.

It was unclear how many vehicles were involved in the crash.

Local

San Diego County Oct 26

Latest Coronavirus Updates: 712 New Cases of COVID Reported

San Diego Unified School District 29 mins ago

Redistricting Plans for San Diego Unified Shaking Up Parents

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

This article tagged under:

border patroleast san diego countybuckman springs
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice U.S. & World SportsWrap San Diego Padres Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Investigations California NBCLX Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us