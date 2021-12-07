12 Injured in Rollover Crash in East San Diego County, Border Patrol Responding

Border Patrol agents and Cal Fire medics are responding to rollover crash in East San Diego County that left at least 12 people injured.

At least one vehicle crashed on westbound Interstate 8 near Buckman Springs Road, according to Cal Fire spokesperson Frank Lococo.

Caltrans said all westbound lanes were blocked at the crash site.

WB I-8 at Buckman Springs Rd, all lanes blocked due to a traffic collision. — Caltrans San Diego (@SDCaltrans) December 8, 2021

Twelve or more passengers were injured, including two who suffered major injuries, Lococo said. A helicopter and six ambulances were sent to the scene to assist.

It was unclear how many vehicles were involved in the crash.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.