Local 12-Year-Old Advocates For Diabetes Research to U.S. Congress

Andrew Calabreses will be tasked with reminding Congress that funding for diabetes research is crucial to ultimately finding a cure. (Published 42 minutes ago)

A 12-year-old from San Diego has been selected to go to Washington D.C. and teach the United States Congress about the challenges of living with Type 1 Diabetes.

Andrew Calabreses is one of 160 kids, ages 4 to 17, that will travel to the nation's capital as part of the 2019 Children's Congress from July 8-10. He was selected by the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (JDRF).

"Hundreds of millions of dollars for Type 1 Diabetes research is set to expire in September," said Sean McParland, executive director of JDRF. "We want to make sure Congress gives $200,000 to this research over the next five years."

McParland added researchers are now in a better place than ever to treat Type 1 Diabetes thanks to new technology.

"I am so excited to be a part of the JDRF 2019 Children's Congress delegation and to share my family's story with people who can make a huge impact on T1D research," said Calabreses.

Calabreses will be tasked with reminding Congress that funding for diabetes research is crucial to ultimately finding a cure. He will share his personal experiences with congress members.

"There's not one day where I can remember not having a single needle," said Calabreses. "I have them every day whether it's in my arm, back, anywhere."

Calabreses hopes to convince politicians to continue funding research projects like the Special Diabetes Program.

"My family and I look forward to going to Capitol Hill alongside so many other inspiring kids to meet with our Senators and Representatives," added Calabreses. "Together, we have a chance to make a difference in the lives of people with Type 1 Diabetes."

International Delegates from Australia, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Israel, and Canada will also join the effort.