$1.2 Million in Unclaimed Money: City of San Diego

The City of San Diego might owe you money. The City regularly receives returned checks from undeliverable addresses based on what’s on file, and anyone who has done business with the city in the last three years may be due.

The checks, which add up to $1.2 million, range from $1 to $30,000 in 2,368 accounts.

The unclaimed monies report is available on the City’s website and is updated quarterly.

The city has returned $344,000 to 157 people since this time last year. The average claim was $2,189.

Those due money can no longer claim their refund monies after it has been unclaimed for one year. A refund becomes unclaimed monies after six months.

“We want to refund every single dollar of unclaimed money,” said Cecilia San Pedro, Disbursements Manager for the Office of the City Comptroller. “A simple search is all it takes to verify if you have been issued a check that has gone unclaimed. There is no charge to search the data or to file a claim.”

The unpaid money results from refunds or vendor payments.