Single mother Diana Yescus, along with her two daughters, received a refurbished 2017 Kia Forte at the '12 Cars of Christmas' car presentation December 6.

Christmas came early on Friday for two San Diego single mothers who have children undergoing medical treatment at Rady’s Children’s Hospital San Diego.

Diana Yescus and Sylva Montejano were the first two recipients of “12 Cars of Christmas,” a special state-wide holiday car giveaway for families in need from Caliber Collision and Geico.

Yescus and Montejano both have children currently undergoing treatment at Rady Children’s, and have struggled to take care of their children’s frequent medical needs without reliable transportation. Commuting from their homes to the hospital via public transportation can take hours in some cases or is not even a viable option.

The Friday festivities at Rady Children’s were chock-full of special guests including Santa, who did a reading of "The Night Before Christmas," the Geico gecko, and even Spider-Man.

The cars, a 2017 Kia Forte and a 2015 Toyota Camry, were then presented to the families, each filled with a trunk-load of surprise gifts for the children.

“It’s an amazing feeling,” said Yescus, moments after being handed the keys to her new car. “There are no words to put together; I’m very thankful.”

Yescus has two daughters aged 8 and 9, one of whom requires regular visits to Rady Children’s for kidney dialysis.

Montejano has two sons aged 4 and 14, both of whom have frequent medical appointments at Rady Children’s. Public transportation is not an option since her 4-year-old needs to use a wheelchair and braces.

The Geico-donated cars were refurbished by Caliber Collision Center technicians, who volunteered their own time to provide families in need with reliable transportation.

“This is literally what drives us,” said Brian Ganaway, Regional Manager for Caliber Collision. “Not only do we fix cars, but we work in communities to make things easier in the lives of other individuals.”

The car donations are part of the National Auto Body Council’s Recycled Rides, a program in which collision industry companies team up to refurbish and donate cars to those in need.

Caliber Collision and its industry partners have donated nearly 350 vehicles valued at over $4.5 million to military service members, veterans, and others in need of reliable transportation over the past seven years.

The car giveaways will continue in Los Angeles, Silicon Valley, and Sacramento over the next two weeks.