11-Year-Old Boy Missing in Escondido: Police

Police in Escondido are seeking the public’s help in locating a missing 11-year-old boy who is considered at-risk.

Eduardo Nolasco Antonio was last seen Saturday in the area of 700 N. Fig Street in Escondido and has been missing ever since, according to the Escondido Police Department. Authorities said the boy was last seen wearing red Nike high tops, black pants and a gray shirt.

Antonio is described as being 4 feet 4 inches tall and weighs about 65 pounds.

Anyone with information on the missing child’s location, or who has seen him recently, is encouraged to contact Escondido police at (760) 839-4722 or Community Service Officer Molly Milliken, (760) 839-4970.