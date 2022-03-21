missing person

11-Year-Old Boy Missing in Escondido: Police

He was last seen Saturday in the area of 700 N. Fig Street in Escondido

By Karla Rendon-Alvarez

Lights on a police car, Jan. 27, 2022.
NBC 10

Police in Escondido are seeking the public’s help in locating a missing 11-year-old boy who is considered at-risk.

Eduardo Nolasco Antonio was last seen Saturday in the area of 700 N. Fig Street in Escondido and has been missing ever since, according to the Escondido Police Department. Authorities said the boy was last seen wearing red Nike high tops, black pants and a gray shirt.

An undated image of 11-year-old Eduardo Nolasco Antonio, who hasn't been seen since Saturday, March 19, 2022.
Antonio is described as being 4 feet 4 inches tall and weighs about 65 pounds.

Anyone with information on the missing child’s location, or who has seen him recently, is encouraged to contact Escondido police at (760) 839-4722 or Community Service Officer Molly Milliken, (760) 839-4970.


This article tagged under:

missing personSan Diego CountyNorth CountyEscondidoEscondido Police Department
