11-Year-Old Boy Found After Driving Off in Grandmother's Car - NBC 7 San Diego
logo_sd_2x

11-Year-Old Boy Found After Driving Off in Grandmother's Car

By NBC 7 Staff

Published 2 hours ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Closing Arguments Heard in Tieray Jones Trial
    NBC 7

    The Oceanside Police Department launched a search Friday for an 11-year-boy who drove off in his grandmother’s car overnight.

    The boy was located just after 5 a.m., about four hours after going missing just north of Mission San Luis Rey in Oceanside, according to OPD.

    The child was, at one point, driving a blue Hyundai Elantra that belonged to his grandmother.

    Police located the vehicle before 5 a.m. but had not found the boy. Officers began going door-to-door in the hopes of finding someone with information on his whereabouts.

    By about 5:15 a.m. the boy was located.

    Get the latest from NBC 7 San Diego anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices