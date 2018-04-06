11-Year-Old Boy Found After Driving Off in Grandmother's Car

The Oceanside Police Department launched a search Friday for an 11-year-boy who drove off in his grandmother’s car overnight.

The boy was located just after 5 a.m., about four hours after going missing just north of Mission San Luis Rey in Oceanside, according to OPD.

The child was, at one point, driving a blue Hyundai Elantra that belonged to his grandmother.

Police located the vehicle before 5 a.m. but had not found the boy. Officers began going door-to-door in the hopes of finding someone with information on his whereabouts.

By about 5:15 a.m. the boy was located.