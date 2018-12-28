Dogs and cats rescued from the aftermath of last month’s destructive Camp Fire in Butte County will be put up for adoption Friday.

The San Diego County Humane Society Emergency Response Team took in eight dogs and three cats, given to them voluntarily by owners who lost their home to the wildfire and would no longer be able to take care of them, according to the organization.

The team returned with the pets on Dec. 19, following a 10-day mission in Butte County where they provided aid to animals affected by the raging northern California wildfire, the most destructive in state history.

The Camp Fire killed 86 people as it ravaged more than 153,000 acres and destroyed nearly 14,000 homes.

According to City News Service, some of the Camp Fire rescue pets available for adoption include 11-year old shepherd mix Cinnamon, a bonded pair of 6-year old miniature pinscher mixes named Pikachu and Panchie and a 3-year old cat named Sunshine.

The pets were given a clean bill of health and will be available for adoption on a first come, first served basis starting Friday at the humane society’s Gaines Street location. For more information on how to adopt, visit here.