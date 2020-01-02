flu season

10th Flu Death Reported in San Diego County

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that everyone 6 months and older get a flu shot every year

By Brenda Gregorio-Nieto

David Goldman/AP, File

What to Know

Two additional flu deaths were announced as nearly 1,400 flu-related cases were reported last week, San Diego County Health and Human Services Agencies announced.

A 77-year-old man died on Dec. 24, and a 75-year-old man died on Dec. 21. Both died from influenza A and both had underlying medical conditions. This brings the season’s total to 10, confirmed HHSA.

The number of lab-confirmed cases rose 643 last week when 1,390 cases were reported, compared to 747 cases the previous week, HHSA said.

“The significant jump in new cases indicates that influenza is widespread in the county, just like it is in the state and throughout most of the nation,” said Thomas R. Coleman, M.D., M.S., acting County public health officer. “Our condolences go out to the families and friends of those who died from influenza this year.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that everyone six months and older get a flu shot every year. It takes about two weeks for immunity to develop.

In addition to getting vaccinated, the CDC recommends people should also do the following to avoid getting sick:

  • Wash hands thoroughly and often
  • Use hand sanitizers
  • Stay away from sick people
  • Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth
  • Clean commonly touched surfaces
  • If you are sick, stay home and avoid contact with others

Flu vaccination is especially important for people who are at a high risk of developing serious complications from influenza, such as those with chronic medical conditions, pregnant women and people 65 years and older.

To receive a flu shot, click here to find the best location near you.

