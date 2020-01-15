The 10th annual SD Lunar New Year Festival features dazzling lanterns, bands, lion dances, fire crackers, and a very large selection of Asian food. The prices are good, and the quality is excellent. Operates entirely through voluntary and unpaid efforts. The dozen coordinators, staff, and over 250 college and high school students dedicate countless hours to ensure residents receive the highest quality services they deserve. 100% proceeds from the festival will be used in the revitalization efforts of the Little Saigon District of San Diego.