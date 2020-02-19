The East Village Association, Inc. (EVA) is stepping up to the plate with the 10th Annual 2020 East Village Opening Day Block Party on Thursday, March 26th from 10 am to 7 pm. EVA is ready to hit the ball out of the park with this FREE, FAMILY-FRIENDLY, BLOCK PARTY on “J” Street between 7th & 10th. This San Diego tradition is a fan-favorite in welcoming back the “Boys of Summer” to East Village’s very own PETCO Park.

“Root, root, root for the home team!” as attendees’ rock out to live band and DJ entertainment; and “swing batter, batter, swing!” as fans test their skills in the interactive game zone and new designed kids zone. Quench your thirst at the micro-brew beer garden featuring local craft beer, baseball-themed cocktails, and an adult-geared fun “activation zone”; while munching on the large variety of local culinary delights from vendors and food truck-lined streets.

For more information head to https://www.eastvillagesandiego.com/block-party