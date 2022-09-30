Escondido

$10K Reward Offered for Info on Teen's Drive-By Killing: Escondido Police

17-year-old Miguel Castro was shot and killed on Jan. 31, 2000

By City News Service

An undated image of Escondido shooting victim, Miguel Castro.
Crime Stoppers

Authorities on Thursday announced a $10,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in connection with a drive-by shooting that left a teenage boy dead in northern San Diego County more than two decades ago.

Miguel Castro, 17, was mortally wounded on the night of Jan. 31, 2000, when someone inside a white car shot him as he was standing with a small group of other youths in front of an apartment complex in the 400 block of East Mission Avenue in Escondido, according to police.

Witnesses reported that there were three or four people inside the four-door vehicle, which was believed to be a Honda or Toyota.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call San Diego County Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477 or contact the agency online at sdcrimestoppers.org. Tipsters may remain anonymous.

