$10K Reward Offered in Search for San Diego Woman Missing in Maui

The family of a San Diego woman last in Maui on July 21 is offering a $10,000 reward for information that leads to her discovery.

Khiara Henry, 26, was last seen on July 21 when she rented a vehicle from Hertz in Kahului. Five days later, she was reported missing by her family.

The car she rented was found abandoned two days later in the Waianapanapa Park area, approximately 2 hours east of where she rented the vehicle.

A search of the park and areas around the park have not located Henry. Now, police officials have released new surveillance video from the car rental place in an attempt to gain new information about Henry's whereabouts.

A flyer posted on Maui states Henry's belongings were in the car with the exception of her cell phone and car keys. Calls go directly to voicemail, the flyer said.

“She is a spontaneous woman and it would be not unlike her to have a change in plans,” her mother said in a video posted to Facebook. “As days go by, we grow more and more worried about her.”

Henry had a hotel reservation from July 18 to 21 on Kihie, according to a statement made from her family.

She took a group tour to the park during her stay, her family said.

She is described as 5-feet, 3-inches tall and 120 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair.

Anyone with information can contact the Maui Police Department at (808) 270-6516 or (808) 244-6400. They can also call Henry's family's tip line at (808) 757-5102.