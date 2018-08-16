105-Year-Old SDSU Graduate Receives College Diploma

NBC 7's Danielle Radin speaks with this incredible veteran who has been waiting over 80 years to receive his diploma. (Published 19 minutes ago)

It's a celebration 83 years in the making! Bill Vogt, 105, received his college diploma from San Diego State University Thursday.

The La Mesa native graduated from the school in 1935 but did not receive his printed diploma after a credit dispute with a professor.

"We had a lot of fun back then," said Vogt. "My favorite part of being on campus? Well, I wasn't a very good student so it was important to leave campus!"

The Alumni Center learned that their oldest living alumn didn't have a diploma and hosted a ceremony, presenting it to him with a special 1935 date printed on it.

"It was just so exciting," said Sandra Cook, SDSU associate vice president for academic affairs. "We found his record in our archive so we could create the diploma."

After graduation, Vogt joined the Navy, serving in World War II, Korea, and Vietnam wars, and spent several years working on the East Coast.

"I never thought I would see that document anywhere," Vogt laughed.

Vogt said when he went to SDSU in the 1930's tuition was $35 a semester.