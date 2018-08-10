$100K Rare Cello Stolen from San Diego Hotel Room: SDPD

Crime Stoppers is offering up to a $1,000 reward to anyone with information that leads to an arrest in this case.

A cello worth $100,000 was stolen Wednesday from a San Diego hotel room, San Diego police said.

A reward has been offered for information leading to the recovery of the cello with the label Mario Miralles 2010 Alta Dena California."

The instrument was in an unoccupied room at the Town and Country Hotel on Hotel Circle North between 8 and 10 p.m. when it was stolen, police said.

Other items were stolen along with the custom-made cello, police said.

Police said the thieves forced entry into the guest's room to commit the crime.

Photo credit: San Diego County Crimestoppers

Anyone with information on this case can call San Diego Police Department's Western Division at (619) 692-4800 or the Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at (888) 580-8477.







