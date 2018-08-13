$100K Cello Found in Bush Downtown - NBC 7 San Diego
$100K Cello Found in Bush Downtown

A local musician thought it was just an average case when he found it

By Andrew Johnson

Published 1 minute ago

    A $100,000 cello was found in a bush downtown after it was reported stolen for a few days.

    The cello was stolen from a Town and Country hotel room in Mission Valley on August 8 between 8:00 p.m. and 10:00 p.m.

    A man found it shortly after and thought it was just an instrument case. He is also a musician.

    When he opened it up, he realized it was something much, much more.

    The cello was made by Mario Miralles in 2010.

    The man took it home, and his mom realized it was stolen after seeing a local news report.

    The owner of the cello got it back in perfect condition Monday.

      

