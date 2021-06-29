$1,000 Reward Offered for Suspect Who Zip-Tied Cat's Neck

San Diego Humane Society officials are asking for the public's help in a felony animal cruelty case involving a cat who suffered fatal injuries from a large zip tie around his neck.

The Russian Blue cat was first seen in the City Heights area on May 29 and appeared to be injured, so it was reported to San Diego Humane Society. The injuries were so extensive that the cat needed to be humanely euthanized.

"If there is anyone who has information about this heartbreaking case or has witnessed anything, we ask that they come forward and let us know," said Bill Ganley, chief of SDHS Humane Law Enforcement. "We're hoping someone may have seen something and can assist our investigating officers."

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information that leads to an arrest in the case. If anyone has information, leads can be reported through an anonymous tip line at 888-580-8477 or by visiting the Crime Stoppers website at sdcrimestoppers.org.

People who need help caring for their pets can contact the San Diego Humane Society. The nonprofit organization is an open-admission shelter, meaning it will never turn away an animal in need. For more information, visit sdhumane.org.